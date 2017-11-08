Names of 26 killed in Texas church shooting released

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names Wednesday afternoon of the 26 people killed inside a small Texas church on Sunday.

They were identified as:

Robert Scott Marshall, 56

Karen Sue Marshall, 56

Keith Allen Braden, 62

Tara E. McNulty, 33

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14

Peggy Lynn Warden, 56

Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.; 77

Sara Johns Johnson, 68

Lula Woicinski White, 71

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30

Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5

Robert Michael Corrigan, 51

Shani Louise Corrigan, 51

Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64

Haley Krueger, 16

Emily Garcia, 7

Emily Rose Hill, 11

Gregory Lynn Hill, 13

Megan Gail Hill, 9

Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36

Noah Holcombe, 1

Karla Plain Holcombe, 58

John Bryan Holcombe, 60

Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*), 36 *Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn)



The gunman, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, had a record of violence and was obsessed with a domestic dispute. He sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law and texted her as recently as Sunday morning — not long before he carried out the mass shooting, authorities said.

Latest developments

The US Air Force acknowledged it did not relay Kelley’s court-martial conviction for domestic assault to civilian law enforcement that could have prevented him from purchasing the firearms used in the shooting. The Air Force and Department of Defense said they are investigating how records of his domestic violence conviction were handled.

Kelley, 26, had three gunshot wounds. He was shot in the leg and torso by an armed citizen, and had a self-inflicted shot to the head, authorities said. It wasn’t clear which gunshot Kelley died from, but there’s evidence at the scene “that indicates the subject may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Martin said. He was found dead in his vehicle.

Investigators have reviewed video footage from inside the church, Martin said.

Kelley was denied a license to carry a gun, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. But he passed a background check required for the purchase he made in April 2016 of the Ruger AR-556 rifle he allegedly used in the shooting.

Ten of the 20 people wounded remained in critical condition Monday, authorities said. And virtually no one at the church was left unscathed, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said. “I think nearly everyone had some type of injury,” the sheriff told reporters Monday.

