Naked person spotted 'multiple' times near Oak Ridge Town Park

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a naked person.

According to a press release, there have been multiple reports of a “naked individual” in the area of Oak Ridge Town Park in October and November.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact Detective B.W. Douglas at (336) 641-2309.