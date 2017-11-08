× Man accused of killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in NC

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is suspected in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in North Carolina, according to WSOC.

Marquis Graham, 25, was arrested after he turned himself into police. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kye Abdul Rashid.

The little boy was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after Graham and Kye’s mother brought him to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Police have not said how the boy died.

Graham and the little boy’s mother were living together as boyfriend and girlfriend with Kye and her one other child.

The Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services has been notified.