Local teacher adds to more than $100k in grants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sandra Lubchenko enjoys giving her students exciting assignments.

Throughout her 26 years as a teacher, applying for grants has been a big part of her ability to fund school projects.

“I’m always kind of a free thinker. If I find a project that I want to do, I find the money to go ahead and put it together,” Lubchenko said.

She’s an academically gifted teacher at Brooks Global Studies.

With the help of grant funding, she was able to start a greenhouse at the school which has become a key part of student learning.

“All of them would like to be out in the garden. It doesn’t matter what they’re doing. It could be weeding, but they like to do the hands-on activities,” she said.

The school is getting another boost.

Lubchenko was awarded $2,000 through Voya’s Unsung Heroes program.

Out of more than 1,200 applicants, Lubchenko is one of 100 winners across the country.

She plans to use the money to purchase kits to help students learn about environmental issues related to water such as pollution and runoff.

This latest achievement adds to Lubchenko’s already impressive efforts.

Across her teaching career, she estimates that she has received around $125,000 in grant money.

Lubchenko’s application was one of only two entries selected from North Carolina.