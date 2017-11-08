Local elementary school celebrates veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- The chairs inside of the Draper Elementary School gym are lined up and ready for their special guest.

"We get to see soldiers," screams a young child.

That's why students in kindergarten through second grade are getting in one more practice. They are taking their places and getting their props for a performance that will honor veterans from across Rockingham County. Christy Bailey is the principal of Draper Elementary. She feels the celebration is a great way for young students to understand the significance of Veterans Day.

"It's a really great way for the children to connect with our local vets and military and the sacrifices they made for our country," Bailey said.

The school's ceremony also includes a program called "Adopt a Veteran." Vets from the community submitted pictures of themselves while they were in the military. The students then made a poster with the picture and included a brief story about the veteran. The program is a small token of appreciation that means a lot to the Draper community and Rockingham County.

"I think they do but we all learn from each other," Bailey said. "It's a neat experience and the children participate by sharing poetry and speaking."

Plus it's a Veterans Day lesson a young student can easily understand.

Draper Elementary is also inviting the ROTC cadets from Morehead High School. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page will be the keynote speaker for Thursday's event that begins at 9 a.m.