In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses gun background checks following the Texas church shooting, Lowes expanding its smart home concept and more.
Gun background checks remain unchanged after Texas church shooting
-
Texas official: No religious, racial motivation in church shooting
-
Texas gunman killed his grandmother-in-law and 25 others at church
-
Texas church shooting leaves 26 dead, including 8 members of one family
-
After Texas church shooting, ‘most of our church family is gone’
-
Texas gunman had self-inflicted gunshot wound
-
-
US leaders react to Texas church shooting that left 26 people dead
-
Texas gunman’s in-laws attended church
-
Gun stocks soar over export plan
-
Air Force failed to relay info that could have stopped firearm sale to gunman
-
California wildfires could impact wine industry
-
-
Trump dismisses question on extreme vetting for gun ownership
-
Facebook’s ‘Safety Check’ feature is here to stay
-
Gas prices shooting up after Hurricane Harvey