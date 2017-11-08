Great white shark pings off North Carolina coast

A great white shark pinged off the North Carolina coast Wednesday morning between Wrightsville Beach and Cape Lookout, according to OCEARCH.

OCEARCH researchers tagged the female shark, named Miss Costa, in September 2016 off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Miss Costa is 12 feet 5 inches long and weighs more than 1,600 pounds.

Since being tagged, Miss Costa has pinged as far south as the Florida Keys.

OCEARCH is a nonprofit organization with a global reach for research on great white sharks and other large apex predators.