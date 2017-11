× Fire 2 damages apartments in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A fire heavily damaged two apartments in Lexington Wednesday night.

The fire happened at a house split into two apartments in the 200 block of West Fifth Avenue. It was initially reported at 7:39 p.m.

One person was at home at the time and got out without being injured.

There is no reason to suspect the fire was suspicious, firefighters on the scene said.