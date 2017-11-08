× Driver of car that went on chase, crashed into home in Burlington sentenced to prison

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A man who led officers on a chase and then crashed into a Burlington home will serve time in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney Thomas Keith.

Donald Leon Gorham Jr., 30, of Reidsville, was sentenced to a minimum of 90 months and a maximum of 120 months in prison.

On June 9 at about 10:30 p.m., the Reidsville Police Department chased a gray Chevrolet Tahoe into the city limits of Burlington. The pursuit started in the city limits of Reidsville and traveled down N.C. 87.

The basis of the pursuit was that the vehicle had fictitious registration, careless and reckless driving and it was reported stolen.

Once inside of the city limits of Burlington, Reidsville police pursued the Tahoe down various side streets eventually traveling onto Kent Street where the Tahoe left the roadway.

The Tahoe drove through a bedroom of a residence located at 227 Kent St. causing significant damage to the house. The vehicle continued striking a storage building in the backyard of 230 Hatch St. traveling back onto Hatch Street. Reidsville Police lost contact with the vehicle at this point and discontinued the pursuit. Burlington officers circulated the area attempting to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The American Red Cross relocated the four people who were residing at the residence.

The outbuilding behind 230 Hatch St. was a total loss.

Gorham, 30, turned himself after Reidsville police officers identified him as the driver of the vehicle.