Delicious pie recipes for Thanksgiving

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — It’s pie time on this Recipe Wednesday and we’re showing delicious and easy ways to cook up these desserts for the holidays.

Shannon Smith caught up with Chefs Al Romano and Keith Gardiner at GTCC to learn how it’s done!

Pie Dough

6 oz pastry flour

2 oz shortening

2 oz margarine

2 oz water

¼ oz salt

Pecan Pie

9-inch raw pie crust

Pecan filling:

Ingredients:

2½ oz butter – melted

6½ oz brown sugar

1 1/6 cups corn syrup

5 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 c pecans

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients together except for the pecans.

Spread the pecans into the raw crust and pour filling over them. Pecans will float to the top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until set

Apple Pie

1 lb 10 oz canned apples, solid or heavy pack

6 oz drained juice plus water

2 oz cold water

¾ oz cornstarch

5 oz sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¾ oz butter

Cooked juice method:

Drain the apples and save the juice Add enough water to the juice to measure 6 oz of liquid Mix the cold water and starch together to form a slurry Bring the juice mixture to a boil Stir in the starch mixture; return to a boil and cook until clear and thick Add the remaining ingredients (sugar, spices, and butter), except the drained apples Simmer until the sugar is dissolved Pour the syrup over the apples and mix gently Cool completely before putting it into an unbaked pie shell Fill the pie shell with the apples Top with the streusel topping Bake at 425 degrees for about 30 or 40 minutes

Streusel topping

1 ½ cup A.P. flour

¾ cup margarine or butter

¾ cup brown sugar

Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients:

9-inch raw pie crust

Pumpkin filling

2 eggs

¾ cup sugar

16 oz pumpkin

12 oz can of evaporated milk

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. ground clove

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients together and mix Pour into pie shell Bake at 450-degrees for 15 minutes Reduce the oven to 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until the knife comes out clean

Peanut Butter Icebox Pie

Ingredients:

9-inch graham cracker crust

4 oz cream cheese

¾ cup powdered sugar

½ cup Peanut butter

½ cup milk

8 oz whipped topping

Directions:

Cream the cream cheese and powdered sugar together until smooth Add the peanut butter and milk Fold the whipped topping into the cream cheese mixture Pour into crust and top with ganache Chill for 2 hours

Anyone interested in the GTCC Culinary and Hospitality Club’s Thanksgiving Pie Sale can call (336) 334-4822 ext. 50452 or email culinarydining@gtcc.edu. The deadline for all orders is 5 p.m. on Nov. 13.