Assault charges dropped against Ledford High School football coach

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — All charges against Ledford High School football coach have been dropped.

On Sept. 8, 42-year-old Christopher Todd Adams, of Asheboro, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. An arrest warrant was issued for Adams and he turned himself into deputies.

The charges have been dropped and Adams returned to work as a teacher and coach last Thursday.

He will be on the sidelines Friday for Ledford’s playoff game against Anson High School.