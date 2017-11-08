× 18-year-old accused of abusing girlfriend’s baby in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old faces child abuse charges after his girlfriend’s baby suffered a fractured femur, according to a press release.

On Nov. 7, deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child abuse from the Wilkes County Department of Social Services.

The alleged abuse happened on Water Lane in Jonesville. Deputies say the baby’s mother and grandmother took the child to a doctor in Wilkes County who discovered the fractured femur.

Following an investigation, Yadkin County deputies arrested Colby Dylan Holcomb and charged him with intentional child abuse serious bodily injury and assault serious bodily injury.

Holcomb is behind bars on a $12,500 secured bond. He has a Nov. 8 court date.