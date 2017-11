THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A two-vehicle wreck has closed both southbound lanes of Business 85 in Thomasville.

The wreck happened near the National Highway exit around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

All traffic is being detoured off of Business 85 South.

No other details about the wreck have been released.

Not a pretty sight here in business 85 @ national highway exit… stay clear, all traffic is being detoured off of Bus85 @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/KSweUhQPYf — Vinnie Boccanfuso (@VinnieBoccWGHP) November 7, 2017