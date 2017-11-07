× Woman hurt in three-vehicle wreck involving shuttle bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One woman was injured after she crashed into two vehicles, including a Winston-Salem State University shuttle bus, according to police.

Jackqulyn De Vee Reid, 36, of Winston-Salem, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officers were called the 1300 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened as the WSSU shuttle van was at the designated stop waiting to pick up passengers.

A Volkswagen Jetta was behind the shuttle van and a Dodge Magnum driven by Reid was behind both vehicles.

Reid tried to pass in between the stopped shuttle van and the slowing Jetta, struck both vehicles, went off the road, rolled over, and hit a utility pole, according to police.

Reid was the only person who was hurt. Southbound S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was shut down for about three hours.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.