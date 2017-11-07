× West Wilkes High School Athletic Booster Club members charged with embezzlement

MILLERS CREEK, N.C. — Two officers at a North Carolina high school athletic booster club are accused of embezzling money from the organization.

Maurice Elledge, 75, of Wilkesboro, and Jamie McGlamery, 58, of Millers Creek, both face one count of embezzlement, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects had both worked for the West Wilkes High School Athletic Booster Club. Elledge was president for the last 10 years and McGlamery had been treasurer.

Investigators said Elledge was charged after it was revealed that he received money from the booster club in 2012 to buy equipment that was never bought.

McGlamery is accused of embezzling funds as she worked as treasurer between September 2010 and August 2017.