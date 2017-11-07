Watch: Randolph County deputies use drone to find missing elderly woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to find a missing elderly woman Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, K9 officers and a sheriff’s office drone operator were called around 11:30 a.m. to aid in the search which was slowed due to difficult terrain and a cornfield.

Former FOX8 photojournalist Adam Krolfifer was the drone’s pilot. He found the woman within 25 minutes.

“The Drone program at the Sheriff’s Office is one of our newest projects and one more project in our effort of going from “Good to Great” in professional community service,” said Randolph County Sheriff Robert A. Graves. “I am thankful to hear the good news of the safe return of the missing person. The family expressed their gratitude for the quick response. I am very proud of all of our team in making this safe return. Keep up the great work!”

The post has more than 16,000 views and 415 likes.