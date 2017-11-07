× Rev. Billy Graham celebrates 99th birthday Tuesday

MONTREAT, N.C. — The Rev. Billy Graham turned 99 years old on Tuesday.

As one of North Carolina’s most prominent figures nears the century mark, Rev. Franklin Graham said his father is still in good health.

“As a family, we are just so very grateful that he is still with us,” Franklin Graham said in a statement. “His mind is good but he’s quieter these days. He can’t see or hear well, but his health is stable.”

Billy Graham was born in Charlotte in 1918 and has been called “America’s pastor.” He has served as a spiritual advisor to several presidents.

Franklin Graham is president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization. The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte will hold a celebration in his honor Tuesday morning. The celebration will be free to the public.