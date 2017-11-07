Residents in Greensboro neighborhood react to Tuesday morning standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Several people who live on Winchester Drive were terrified in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Residents woke up to a phone call from the Greensboro Police Department letting them know of an intense standoff in their neighborhood. Some homeowners wanted to see the action for themselves.

"It sounded like grenades going off," David Russell said.

"Very loud, extremely loud," William Whitaker said.

Russell lives a few houses from the standoff and saw the suspects from his back window.

"I saw what looked like somebody jumped the back fence and run across the street," Russell said.

A few people said seeing the tear gas being thrown into the house and hearing the negotiator's voice was scary.

"I was extremely nervous because you just didn't know what was going to happen," Whitaker said.

Some said they witnessed the several attempts to lure all 10 suspects out of the house.

This standoff doesn't sit well with a lot of people in the community.

"It's just been like dodge city," Willie Dowd Senior said. "I've been here 26 years and never experience this".

Dowd said this neighborhood has taken a huge hit over the years with the recent gun violence, so much that he would tell future homeowners to look elsewhere to live.

"If I was a realtor, I would say don't move here," Dowd said.

Dowd is no realtor by any means. Rather a concerned resident who wants to see change.

That's where Decephus Lee steps in as a member of the community watch board. He wants to address a troublesome issue.

"People should do more investigating on who you're renting property out to because anything can happen and you don't know what's going on," Lee said.