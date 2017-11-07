× Police searching for answers in death of Winston-Salem woman who died 3 years after being strangled

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for help in identifying the person who strangled a Winston-Salem woman in Feb. 22, 2013, according to a press release.

At about 6:30 p.m., Anita Tuit’s roommate left the apartment so that Tuit could “entertain a guest.” The roommate didn’t know the identity of the guest.

Her roommate returned around 9 p.m. and found Tuit unresponsive. Police and EMS were called to the scene.

Police say Tuit had been asphyxiated by ligature strangulation. She never regained the ability to communicate and received round-the-clock care following what police called a “vicious assault.”

On Dec. 31, 2016, Tuit died at a long-term care facility in Greensboro. The State Medical Examiner’s Officer determined she died as a result of complications from the attack — making it a homicide.

Police have not been able to identify the guest and are looking for the public’s assistance to identify the person.

Anyone with information about Tuit’s death is asked to contact police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.