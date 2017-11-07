× Police investigating after teenager found dead in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead in the back of a car left in the middle of a street in Burlington.

Crews responded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday to the incident on Vance Street between North Church Street and North Fisher Avenue.

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old male’s body in a Honda Accord abandoned in the middle of the road, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of the vehicle.

The incident caused Vance Street to close for about two hours.