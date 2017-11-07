Police identify 10 people arrested after shooting, car theft and standoff in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ten people were arrested after an eight-hour standoff in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

The following suspects face charges in the incident:

• Tyquia Letiece Burnett, 19, address cannot be verified

• Ladarrius Trevon Easterling, 19, High Point

• Javaughn Markel Franklin, 16, High Point

• Kennetha Monae Gibson, 26, Greensboro

• Kameron Tavon Love, 24, Greensboro

• Donte Willis Smith, 17, High Point

• Raekwon Temario Springer, 19, High Point

• Brian Keith Sykes Jr, 21, High Point

• David Lorenzo Wade III, 23, High Point

• Davorin Ahmad White, 24, address cannot be verified

A detective from the Greensboro Police Department’s Street Crime Unit was investigating a call of shots fired into a home on Ontario Street around 10:20 p.m. Monday when he received descriptions of a vehicle connected to the shooting.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, the detective saw a vehicle match one of the descriptions. Following a check on the vehicle, the detective learned it had been reported stolen in High Point on Nov. 2.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the occupants exited and entered a home in the 1300 block of Winchester Drive.

After officers set up a perimeter, two suspects exited the home.

When the suspects remained in the home following negotiations, police obtained a search warrant and used tear gas to draw them out. As a result, five occupants exited the home over the next two hours.

At 8:30 a.m., members of the Special Response Team entered the home and found three more people. They were taken into custody without incident.

Nine adults and one juvenile are currently being interviewed to determine their involvement in the shooting and stolen vehicle.

Police believe the suspects may also be linked to “multiple gun assaults” that happened recently in Greensboro.

All 10 face multiple charges in connection with the overnight standoff.

Easterling and Love are also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, Love was wanted for a violation of his probation.

Wade was served an outstanding order for arrest for driving with a license revoked.

White was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for carrying a concealed weapon.

Police have not released the bonds of the suspects. Additional charges are pending as police from Greensboro and High Point work jointly to determine the extent of the subjects’ criminal involvement.

Booking photos for Burnett and Wade have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.