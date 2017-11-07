× Person in critical condition after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Greensboro late Monday night.

At about 10:50 p.m., police went to the 1700 block of Eastwood Avenue in reference to a shooting, according to a press release. Arriving officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.