Animal control officials searching for missing bird named 'Birdie' in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Animal Control officials are searching for an African Gray Bird named “Birdie,” according to a press release.

“Birdie” is believed to have escaped her habitat at 109 Doc Road in Reidsville.

The bird is “not reported to be dangerous and is said to be shy around people she does not know. Her wings were not clipped so she can fly.”

She also has a band on her leg with identification numbers.

Anyone with information about the bird’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rockingham County Animal Control at (336) 634-3232.