No injuries as crews battle fire at warehouse in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A warehouse in Winston-Salem caught fire on Tuesday, but nobody was hurt.

Crews were called to a Waste Management facility at 280 Business Park Drive shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Thirty-one firefighters had the fire under control in about 35 minutes. Smoke was showing as crews arrived.

Firefighters credit the building sprinkler system for helping keep the fire from spreading. A cause has not been released.