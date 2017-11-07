Nearly century-old company makes high-quality furniture in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOIR, N.C. -- Market is a busy time for the folks at Fairfield Chair Company in Lenior as they are showing off the latest styles.

They combine traditional lines with new colors, fabrics, and trim. And there are new technics to create them.

At the plant, you see just what goes into each piece.

Start with frames, they keep enough on hand to meet the demand. And they're assembled with precision machinery that makes adding dowels to each joint much faster and more precise.

John Beall's grandfather started the company that in four years will celebrate a century in business.

And they're getting a lot of attention for their furniture created for senior living -- a growth area in just about every community.

As they get ready to mark their first hundred years, there's no looking back. They've got comfort and quality sewn up and are ready for the next challenge.