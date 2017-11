× Former NC church employee accused of filming women in bathroom

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former North Carolina church employee is accused of filming women in the bathroom, WSOC reports.

According to a search warrant, Mitchell McCaskell placed a hidden camera in a bathroom at his Wake Forest home and used it to record two women who were visiting him.

McCaskell is charged with felony peeping.

McCaskell was fired by church leaders after he confessed to the pastor.