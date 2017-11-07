× Nancy Vaughan wins re-election in Greensboro mayoral race

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Incumbent Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan defeated Diane Moffett in the Greensboro mayoral race Tuesday night.

Vaughan tallied 19,812 votes to Moffett’s 9,325 votes.

Vaughan has served two terms as mayor, three terms as an at-large city council member and one term as mayor pro tempore. With her extensive experience, Vaughan is confident in what she’s already accomplished, like the $126 million bond package passed last year by voters focusing on improvements to transportation, parks and recreation, community and economic development and housing. She said she will remain committed to seeing the projects through.

“I think we’ve done a good job balancing competing interests,” she said.

Other big ticket items on Vaughan’s platform include improving the poverty rate and keeping funding for first responders consistent.