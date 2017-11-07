‘My kids were hungry’: NC officers buy groceries for woman caught stealing food

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two North Carolina police officers went beyond the call of duty when they bought groceries for a woman accused of stealing to feed her children.

According to WRAL, Theresa West was arrested after she stole $36 worth of food from a local Food Lion.

West, who has three adopted children, said stealing was her only option after they went without food for three days.

“I had to go out and steal food, and that’s desperate, and I’m sorry for doing what I did but my kids were hungry,” she said.

After hearing West’s story, Corporal Keith Bradshaw, and his partner, Officer Candace Spragins, decided to go out of their way to help.

When West made bail, the officers bought her $140 worth of groceries and filled her fridge with food.

“Sometimes you gotta go that extra mile and look for other ways of helping and improving your community and the quality of life for the people in the community,” Bradshaw told WNCN. “And if that improves her life a little bit and it helps her, I will do it again tomorrow.”

The Hillsborough Police Department plans to continue helping West find the support she needs to provide food for her family.