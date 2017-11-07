× Mickey Snow, Eden businessman charged in teen prostitution ring, faces new charge

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Mickey Snow, a prominent Eden businessman, faces a new charge Monday for his alleged connection in an Eden prostitution ring.

Snow, 77, of 318 Bearslide Court in Eden, is now charged with advancing the prostitution of a minor.

He is one of four men accused of paying Teresa Vanover between $5-$20 to commit sexual acts on her mentally disabled teenage daughters.

The Rockingham County District Attorney’s office announced the new charge in a news release but provided few details.

Read more: Greensboro News & Record