Man shot, killed outside Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 21-year-old man who was shot while visiting a friend Monday night has died, according to a press release.

Stephen Nathan McKinney Jr. was shot at about 10:50 p.m. while standing outside a home in the 1700 block of Eastwood Street. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

While investigating the shooting, police discovered that a nearby home was also struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Police are interviewing witnesses. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.