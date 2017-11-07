× Man arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday night in connection with a shooting in Burlington, according to a press release.

Burlington officers went to the 600 block of North Main Street around 8:05 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned a house and vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

The home was occupied by several people but no one was injured, the release said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Keith Mandrell Willis. He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Another suspect has been identified but an arrest has not been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.