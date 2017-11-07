× Jay Wagner wins High Point mayoral race

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Jay Wagner has defeated Bruce Davis to win the High Point mayoral race.

Wagner tallied 4,609 votes to Davis’ 4,556 votes.

Wagner is a fierce supporter of the proposed baseball stadium project for downtown and has been since the beginning. Wagner told FOX8 he hopes to aggressively promote the redevelopment of downtown, like adding quality of life amenities, to increase the tax base and provide new jobs. He also wants to offer small business initiative to help new and existing small businesses.

When it comes to taxes, he wants to cut them by reducing the size and cost of city government. He voted against the 2013 city budget because it included a $5 garbage fee without an offsetting reduction in the property tax.

On the topic of crime, Wagner said he believes you can’t address it effectively without turning the city around economically first.