Former MLB star Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Former MLB star pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay’s ICON A5 light sport aircraft crashed into the Gulf 10 miles west of St. Petersburg at about 1 p.m., the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told WTSP.

Halladay played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies between 1998 and 2013. He was an eight-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner.

On May 29, 2010, Halladay pitched a pitched a perfect game and later that same season threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brady, and their two children.