Father accused of murder ‘would rather have a dead son than a gay son,’ teen’s former foster mom says

HENDERSON, Nev. -- A teen was shot and killed last week, allegedly by his own father, according to KSNV.

Wendell Melton, 53, is accused of shooting 14-year-old Giovanni Melton on Thursday.

Sonja Jones, Giovanni's former foster mom, said the two were arguing and part of that argument was over Giovanni's sexual orientation.

"He hated the fact that his son was gay," Jones told KSNV. "I'm sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son."

Jones said Melton had threatened his son before.

"I'm hearing his dad had caught him with his boyfriend before and pulled out a gun on him," Jones said.

Melton faces a charge of open murder in addition to other charges, according to Henderson police.