× Election Day is Tuesday — polls are now open

Today is the big day — Election Day.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, voters can cast their ballots at precincts across North Carolina.

In Greensboro, voters will be deciding on several people — including who will run the city.

The race for mayor is between incumbent Nancy Vaughan, who has served two terms, and newcomer Diane Moffett.

Whoever is elected will serve a four-year term instead of two years.

Greensboro voters will also be electing city council members. There are six candidates, but only three can be chosen.

Elections will also take place in Randolph, Davidson, Alamance, Forsyth, and Stokes counties.

Find your polling place here.