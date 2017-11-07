× Election Day is Tuesday — polls are now closed

Today is the big day — Election Day.

You can view our live-updating election results page here.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. and results are rolling in.

In Greensboro, voters are deciding on several people — including who will run the city.

The race for mayor is between incumbent Nancy Vaughan, who has served two terms, and newcomer Diane Moffett. Whoever is elected will serve a four-year term instead of two years.

Voters in High Point and Burlington are also deciding on mayoral candidates.

Additional elections took place in and Randolph, Davidson, Alamance, Forsyth and Stokes counties.\