Deputies investigating packages stolen in eastern Guilford County

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. -- “With Christmas coming up, we start getting property crimes coming up,” said Sgt. J.R. Marshall with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall says they see this trend frequently this time of year, but now that more people are shopping online, a crime of opportunity is on the rise.

"Packages are being delivered to a residence, and they're being taken off before the recipient can pick it up,” Marshall said.

Deputies are investigating two cases of this happening in the McLeansville area on Nov. 1 and 3. In one case, someone stole roughly $150 worth of clothes in a package and another was an iPhone X that’s worth $1,000.

"The investigation is still ongoing,” Marshall said. "Obviously because of some of the similarities, they can be connected, or its a possibility."

Deputies want to get the word out and let people know there are safe methods for package delivery.

"They can get notifications of where your package is real time, which could be sent via text massage or your email address,” Marshall said.

Marshall also recommends requesting signatures for packages at the door, requesting packages be dropped off in your backyard or changing the delivery to your work address.