Car theft leads to standoff in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Greensboro Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

The standoff happened after officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen around 11 p.m. Monday. Officers tried to stop the vehicle before initiating a foot pursuit, eventually taking one person into custody.

One suspect ran into a home and is believed to be barricaded inside.

At 6 a.m., police used tear gas inside the home and no one came out. Four suspects have since peacefully surrendered.

Winchester Drive is closed between Glenview Drive and Largo Drive.