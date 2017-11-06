Video appears to show NC State fans throw objects, spit on referee team

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State University Police Department is investigating a YouTube video that appears to show Wolfpack fans throwing objects and spitting on referees after the team’s 38-31 home loss to Clemson University Saturday afternoon, WTVD reports.

The video allegedly shows the referee team running into the tunnel at Carter-Finley Stadium while fans scream, throw items, spit and curse at them.

During their last drive, NC State was flagged for an illegal shift, which negated a long pass. The game ended on an interception by quarterback Ryan Finley.