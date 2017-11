Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Security at church -- what more can be done. It's a big issue given what happened in Texas yesterday. We'll be live at the State Baptist Convention which is getting underway tonight in Greensboro.

UNC explosion charges -- what a man from the Piedmont Triad is now facing -- and it's pretty serious.

And NC State investigation -- what happened after the Clemson game Saturday night with the referees that campus police are looking into.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.