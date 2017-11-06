× Shots fired into Burlington home occupied by 4 people

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A home in Burlington was sprayed with bullets Monday morning, according to a press release.

Officers went to a home in the 1100 block of Chandler Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in reference a house being struck by gunfire. Arriving officers located a home that had been hit at least six times by two different guns.

The victim told police that a man knocked on the door and identified himself as “Jay,” and asked for a friend of the resident, who was not present.

When the resident denied entry into the home, the gunfire began.

The home was occupied by two adults and two children. None of them were injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.