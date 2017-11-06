× Person assaulted after 4 teens break into Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Four teens are accused of breaking into a home in Burlington and robbing the occupants Monday morning, according to a press release.

At about 2:15 a.m., Burlington police investigated a burglary in the 700 block of Apple Street. Police say the suspects forced their way into the home and robbed the occupants.

One of the four people inside the home was assaulted.

The suspects were last seen in the 400 block of Shaw Street in Burlington.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.