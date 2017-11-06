× NC man accused of abusing 8-week-old daughter

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of abusing his 8-week-old daughter after police say the infant suffered head and back injuries, WTVD reports.

Thirty-year-old Daniel Edward Vena was arrested at his home in Wake Forest on Sunday and charged with felony intentional child abuse that caused serious physical injury.

The incident allegedly happened at Vena’s home and the two-month-old suffered a subdural hematoma. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Vena has been placed in the Wake County Jail on a $75,000 bond.