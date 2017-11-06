× Mebane duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man

MEBANE, N.C. — Two Mebane women face elder abuse charges after a 63-year-old disabled man was found on the side of the road last month, according to a press release.

The elder abuse investigation started in October after deputies found the elderly man on the side of Thom Road near Highway 54. The man was incoherent and was initially committed for treatment and evaluation.

During a follow-up investigation, deputies determined the victim lived at a home in the 5000 block of Gouden Lane with two caretakers, who were identified as Reecha Dixon and Tina King.

On Nov. 2, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant at the home and seized three animals.

Dixon and King were arrested and charged with felony abuse of a disabled adult and three counts of cruelty to animals.

Both are being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.