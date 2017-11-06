Mayoral race breakdowns for Greensboro, High Point

If you live in Greensboro or High Point, you’ve got a mayor to elect.

Greensboro

In the Greensboro race, incumbent Nancy Vaughan and political newcomer Diane Moffett are going head to head.

Vaughan has served two terms as mayor, three terms as an at-large city council member and one term as mayor pro tempore. With her extensive experience, Vaughan is confident in what she's already accomplished, like the $126 million bond package passed last year by voters focusing on improvements to transportation, parks and recreation, community and economic development and housing. She said she will remain committed to seeing the projects through.

“I think we've done a good job balancing competing interests,” she said.

Other big ticket items on Vaughan's platform include improving the poverty rate and keeping funding for first responders consistent.

While Diane Moffett has never held a political office, the pastor of Saint James Presbyterian Church has been in Greensboro for more than a decade and served in several leadership roles, including the Cone Health Board of Trustees.

Jobs are important to Moffett, who would like to develop a Mayor's Business Roundtable, working with the chamber of commerce and other agencies to create solutions and incentives to "jump-start the economy." She also wants to improve relationships between Greensboro residents and law enforcement.

When it comes to education, Moffett wants to create partnerships between public schools and local colleges and universities. She believes it will encourage those who attend college in Greensboro to remain in the city after graduation.

High Point

Both candidates in the High Point mayoral race are rooted in the city.

Jay Wagner is running for the position after serving one term on city council. He also served on the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission for seven years.

Wagner is a fierce supporter of the proposed baseball stadium project for downtown and has been since the beginning. Wagner hopes to aggressively promote the redevelopment of downtown, like adding quality of life amenities, to increase the tax base and provide new jobs. He also wants to offer small business initiative to help new and existing small businesses.

When it comes to taxes, he wants to cut them by reducing the size and cost of city government. He voted against the 2013 city budget because it included a $5 garbage fee without an offsetting reduction in the property tax.

On the topic of crime, Wagner said he believes you can't address it effectively without turning the city around economically first.

Bruce Davis is Wagner's competition, and while he's never served in city government, he was a Guilford County Commissioner for 12 years.

Davis is another baseball stadium supporter to kick-start the downtown economy.

"I think it's good for economic development, it's good for growth," Davis said. "The millennials, we want to keep our young people, we want to build a place where they can hang out, socialize, meet one another."

Tackling crime is high on Davis' list of priorities. He said he believes more conversations between police and the community would be helpful.

"Violence is a cancer and I believe if you allow any violence to spread, just like any cancer, eventually it's gonna spread over into the rest of our city," Davis said.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.