Greensboro students honor peer with neuromuscular disorder

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At Alamance Elementary School, a party is underway and 5-year-old Logan Forbis is the man of the hour.

Logan has Myotubular Myopathy, a neuromuscular disorder that confines him to a wheelchair. But to his classmates, he is just another kid.

For Logan's mother, having him in school and surrounded by good friends is something she has always dreamed for her son.

And while the kids are raising money for MTM, Logan can teach them a lesson in perseverance every day.