Elderly man mauled, killed by his dogs in North Carolina

HAMLET, N.C. — An elderly North Carolina man was mauled and killed by two dogs while a boy threw bricks to get the dogs off him, WSOC reports.

The attack, by a pit bull and mixed breed dog, happened just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Richmond County.

The man owned five dogs, including the two that attacked him. Both dogs were taken to an animal shelter.

Authorities said a little boy next door tried throwing bricks to get the dogs off the man, who lived alone with the five dogs.

The man’s name has not been released.

Hamlet Police Chief Scott Waters said the man walked his dogs every morning.

The kids next door called him “grandpa.”