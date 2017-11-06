× Davidson County woman charged with felony child abuse

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman is facing a child abuse charge, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Alischa St. Louis, 22, is charged with felony child abuse.

On Sept. 6, the Davidson County Department of Social Services notified sheriff’s officials about the possible abuse of a 1-year-old boy in the Southmont area of Davidson County.

Sheriff’s officials tell FOX8 the child had a fractured shoulder.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office conducted an investigation and on Monday arrested St. Louis.

Additional details about the case have not been released by the sheriff’s office.

St. Louis was given a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court. Dec. 6.