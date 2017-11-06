× Charlotte officer stops at gas station, interrupts armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte police officer interrupted an armed robbery Sunday morning while stopping for gas, WSOC reports.

Officer K.L. Woolcock stopped at the Circle K gas station around 5 a.m. on Mallard Creek Road. He was met by an employee who told him an armed man forced her into the back office and he was still in the building.

Woolcock called for backup and told the suspect to come out and surrender, according to the Charlotte Observer. The suspect, identified as Ronald Lynch Jr., complied and was taken into custody.

Lynch Jr. is charged with kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.