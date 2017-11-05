× Woman dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Tobaccoville

TOBACCOVILLE, N.C. – One woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday in Tobaccoville, according to authorities.

Crews responded to the wreck in the 6200 block of Tobaccoville Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. in reference to the crash.

A trooper said the vehicle went off the road to the right, the driver overcorrected, went left of center and off the road and into a tree.

There were five people in the vehicle, including a mother, father, teenager, toddler and an infant.

The 19-year-old mother was seated behind the driver in the left rear seat and died. Her name has not been released.

Everybody else was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with injuries ranging from severe to non-life-threatening.

The trooper said the mother was the only one not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and speed are not being considered as factors.